As an experienced DIYer, you may think that no job is too large, or too small, to take on yourself. Remodeling, rehabbing, and repurposing — you may have tackled many projects around your house. No matter how many projects you’ve completed, there will always be a few that you don’t quite feel comfortable attempting.

Some projects are a great fit for homeowners. Doing it yourself may take a bit longer, but the money saved can be worth the extra effort and leave you with a sense of accomplishment. Some undertakings, however, are best left to the professionals.

DIY or hire a pro?

When determining whether it’s worthwhile to attempt a project yourself or whether to hire a professional, try evaluating the following:

Cost of your time

Generally speaking, taking on a home project yourself will take a bit longer than if you were to hire a professional. Not because you’re doing anything wrong, necessarily, but there are efficiencies to be gained by doing something repeatedly. If practice makes perfect, it also sometimes makes things go smoother, resulting in less unexpected time delays.

Consider the amount of time the project would take to have completed professionally (don’t be afraid to ask about timelines when interviewing professionals). Then think about how long the same project would take you. Set a realistic timeline and allow for unforeseen circumstances. You may wish to allocate extra time to allow for a learning curve. Consider what may happen if your DIY timeline gets extended — and if the consequences of a longer timeline are simply an inconvenience (your house is a mess or you can’t use a spare room) or if it could have a potential negative impact on your home.

Preparations

Do you already own, or can you borrow, the necessary tools to complete the job? If not, consider how expensive these tools are to purchase and whether or not you are likely to use them again in the future. What skills are necessary to complete the job properly? Is it something you already know or will you need to figure it out as you go along? Before attempting a home improvement project on your own, be sure to fully research each step before starting. Many DIYers look to YouTube videos for instruction. Some tasks look easy — especially when demonstrated by a professional — but they may be challenging to complete for those who don’t have the experience.

Labor warranty

When hiring a reputable professional for a job, your project could include a labor warranty. Ask about labor warranties when interviewing professionals. A labor warranty would cover installation costs and the workmanship of the installer. While your material may be covered by a manufacturer's warranty, if it’s not installed properly the first time, you could set yourself up for issues down the road. Also, consider whether a manufacturer's warranty would be impacted by a DIY install.