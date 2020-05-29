Window Replacement Plan Part 1: Replacing windows in the winter

For many homeowners, the concept of having to replace windows in the winter sends chills up their spines. It’s not just because of the cold, but because they think replacing their windows in winter will come with an array of extra issues. While replacing windows in the colder months does require a few extra considerations, there are actually advantages that can make winter the right time for window replacement for the knowledgeable homeowner.

Our well-organized replacement plan can help save time and money and reduce headaches when it comes to getting high-quality windows placed in your home.

People often realize they should consider window replacement in the winter. The blustery weather highlights air leaks and other concerns with existing windows, either through draftier rooms or higher power bills due to energy inefficiency from windows where leaks have yet to be discovered.

Rather than sit back and wait for the spring to make a replacement, consider these factors when replacing windows during the winter months and check out some ideas that will help service go smoothly.

Winter is a smart time to diagnose your windows

Wintertime can be a great opportunity to spot drafts or potential gaps in your home windows.

Chillier temperatures cause materials to contract and may impact performance. As a result, leaks, drafts or other problem areas may be easier to identify. Knowing which windows are problematic can help determine which of them need to be replaced or repaired. This can help save both time and money in the long run when it comes to planning for window replacements.

Having your windows replaced during the colder months also allows you to inspect the window installation as well.

You can see if your windows have unreasonable drafts or leaks in a number of ways from the low-tech to more advanced techniques. Especially if your home has older, single-paned windows, look for damaged glazing (the hard putty that keeps panes of glass in place) or weather-stripping. If that seal crumbles, your home will be vulnerable to heat loss.

Let technology assist. A non-contact infrared thermometer can measure ambient air temperatures around window and door frames. If excessive cold air is seeping into the house, you’ll see it recorded on the thermometer.

Take advantage of energy efficiency immediately

A drafty window impacts your budget, especially in the winter. Getting your window replaced will not only make your room warmer for the rest of the winter, but you’ll save energy costs sooner.

When looking to replace your windows, think about the future energy efficiency of your windows as it is relevant to your region of the country. The U.S. Department of Energy suggests windows with both the correct solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) ratings (as needed in your climate) and low U-factors. The U-factor measures the rate of heat transfer and tells you how well the window insulates. Windows with low heat transfer ratings will not only serve homeowners well during winter months by keeping the heat in, but in hot months by reducing the amount of heat that seeps in from outside.

Different types of window frames, glazing and glass can also determine the energy efficiency of a window. Check with the team at your local Pella showroom to better understand the exact benefits that different windows and glass choices bring to your part of the country.

Installation dates are more flexible in winter

Should you choose to replace your windows in the winter, you’ll likely find it less difficult to schedule an installation appointment. This can mean either planning a time to have your windows installed in the winter months or, if you still want to wait, getting ahead of the rush by booking a spring or summer installation date ahead of time. Planning your window installation in advance can help keep other projects on track and help make sure your windows are installed in the correct order with any other renovations.

Know what to plan for winter installations

Researching, buying and installing new windows can seem like a daunting task, but taking advantage of the proper windows is worthwhile. Here are a few ideas to consider when replacing your windows in the winter:

Make sure you know the winter installation process from your installer. They’ll let you know how to best get ready for installation. Knowing what to expect ahead of time will make sure that you and the installer can work as quickly as possible during the job.

Consider closing off the room where replacement windows are being installed to minimize temperature changes in the rest of your home. This can be easily done by closing the door to the room where the window is being placed.

The “Pella Promise” means a “No Mess” guarantee when it comes time for installing your windows. That means pros who will leave the work area cleaner than they found it and take away your old windows and doors. In the winter, that means extra covering that keeps warm air in and cold air out during the replacement process. Your installer will also offer advice on how best to safeguard your room from the elements while work continues on your windows.

If your window installation is scheduled after (or during) a period of snowfall, make sure to keep the installation area clear of snow. Taking easy access into consideration as part of your winter window replacement plan will prevent headaches both on the day of installation and after it is completed.

The next part of your home design doesn’t need to be stopped by weather. With a little bit of planning and the expert team at Pella], you can take advantage of all the benefits that come with new windows any time of year. In coming posts, we’ll be looking in greater detail at the next steps of your window replacement plan, including whether a replacement window or new window is right for your home, and a look at what to anticipate on the day of installation service.

If you have any questions about the replacement window choices available, the process used during winter months, or anything else, schedule an appointment with your local showroom.