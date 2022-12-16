Winter Window Replacement Precautions

Any professional installer worth their salt will take extra care to conserve the warmth of your home throughout the replacement project. These precautions will vary from installer to installer, but you should expect some additional steps to minimize the exposure of your home’s interior to the elements.

“Our installers will install one window in one room at a time,” says Jennifer Boyden, Sales Administrator for Pella Greenfield, “closing off each room as we go so we don’t expose the rest of your home to the elements. “If we are unable to seal the room off, we will use a temporary wall called a zip wall to contain each opening. After all is said and done we do extra cleaning to leave you house cleaner than when we arrived.”

Here are a few things you can expect to see from a high-quality window installer if you schedule a replacement window project during winter months:

Two installers stationed in different areas of the home. It’s a common tactic with winter window installs to have one installer inside the home and another outside as a way of reducing door openings and the tracking of snow and dirt in the home.

It’s a common tactic with winter window installs to have one installer inside the home and another outside as a way of reducing door openings and the tracking of snow and dirt in the home. Drop cloths throughout the home. Especially during winter installation, professional installers will lay drop cloths throughout the home to protect your flooring and furniture from dust, debris, and snow.

Especially during winter installation, professional installers will lay drop cloths throughout the home to protect your flooring and furniture from dust, debris, and snow. New window prep before installation. In order to minimize the time your home has an opening in the exterior wall, winter installs often feature preparation of the new window and all working surfaces before the actual installation.

In order to minimize the time your home has an opening in the exterior wall, winter installs often feature preparation of the new window and all working surfaces before the actual installation. Additional cleaning after install. Meticulous cleaning is part of every window installation project, any time of year. However, the likelihood of a messier work environment during winter months is much higher, which means an installation team should put extra time and effort into making sure your home is cleaner than when they arrived.

At the end of the day, professional installers are prepared to face blustery winter weather in order to install windows properly and keep your home comfortable year-round.

Choose Pella for Your Winter Window Replacement Project

Hiring the right window installer for the job will help ensure that your home is kept clean and comfortable during a winter window installation. View our handy list of questions to ask when evaluating window installers for additional items to consider. Feeling a little extra chill in your home this winter? Request a consultation with the professionals at Pella today to get started on your winter window replacement.