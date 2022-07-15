With summer in full swing and temperatures rising, the compound effect of summertime storms is on the minds of many homeowners. If you’re wondering whether your home and family are ready for severe weather, here’s what you need to know. We’ll talk through how to be prepared, and offer suggestions on which windows are more likely to withstand the summer’s worst storms.

Protecting Your Family From Severe Summer Weather

The common saying, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” applies to preparing for thunderstorms and tornadoes, too. If you haven’t brushed up on your storm preparedness lately, here are a few tips to ensure your family has the knowledge they need to stay safe whatever weather comes your way.

For severe storms and/or tornadic conditions, the National Weather Service suggests the following:

Get in. Put as many walls between you and the storm as possible, avoiding windows and doors whenever you can.

Put as many walls between you and the storm as possible, avoiding windows and doors whenever you can. Get down. Get to the lowest place available to you. Basements are best for the threat of tornadoes.

Get to the lowest place available to you. Basements are best for the threat of tornadoes. Cover up. Have blankets or other coverings on hand to protect your head and body from flying debris.

Have blankets or other coverings on hand to protect your head and body from flying debris. Remain calm. If you have a plan and are following it in the severe weather situation, you are doing everything you can! Keep calm to avoid making panicked decisions that could put you or your family in danger.

Before severe weather arrives, there are a few things you can do to be better prepared. These include:

Understand your risk . Know what types of hazardous weather conditions occur most often in your area and how common they are.

. Know what types of hazardous weather conditions occur most often in your area and how common they are. Put together an emergency kit. Have at least 3-days’ worth of food and water, toiletries, a complete first aid kit, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, any necessary medical supplies and medication, copies of important documents, items for entertainment, pet supplies, cash and change, extra keys, and any other essential items. Store the kit in a safe place and have another in your car at all times.

When creating a plan that will keep your family safe even when dangerous weather approaches, don’t forget to consider the role your home’s exterior plays in riding out a storm safely.