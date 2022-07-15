Quality Windows to Weather Summer's Worst Storms
Posted
on July 15, 2022
With summer in full swing and temperatures rising, the compound effect of summertime storms is on the minds of many homeowners. If you’re wondering whether your home and family are ready for severe weather, here’s what you need to know. We’ll talk through how to be prepared, and offer suggestions on which windows are more likely to withstand the summer’s worst storms.
Protecting Your Family From Severe Summer Weather
The common saying, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” applies to preparing for thunderstorms and tornadoes, too. If you haven’t brushed up on your storm preparedness lately, here are a few tips to ensure your family has the knowledge they need to stay safe whatever weather comes your way.
For severe storms and/or tornadic conditions, the National Weather Service suggests the following:
- Get in. Put as many walls between you and the storm as possible, avoiding windows and doors whenever you can.
- Get down. Get to the lowest place available to you. Basements are best for the threat of tornadoes.
- Cover up. Have blankets or other coverings on hand to protect your head and body from flying debris.
- Remain calm. If you have a plan and are following it in the severe weather situation, you are doing everything you can! Keep calm to avoid making panicked decisions that could put you or your family in danger.
Before severe weather arrives, there are a few things you can do to be better prepared. These include:
- Understand your risk. Know what types of hazardous weather conditions occur most often in your area and how common they are.
- Put together an emergency kit. Have at least 3-days’ worth of food and water, toiletries, a complete first aid kit, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, any necessary medical supplies and medication, copies of important documents, items for entertainment, pet supplies, cash and change, extra keys, and any other essential items. Store the kit in a safe place and have another in your car at all times.
When creating a plan that will keep your family safe even when dangerous weather approaches, don’t forget to consider the role your home’s exterior plays in riding out a storm safely.
How Your Windows Can Help Keep You Safe
If you live in a storm-prone area, your choice of window can impact your home’s ability to withstand storms with minimal damage. Windows with a strong seal and sturdy glass can mean the difference between experiencing extensive damage and walking away from a serious summer storm mostly unscathed.
At Pella, we are proud of the strength and durability of our windows. Some of our windows can even handle hurricane-force winds and withstand debris impact. Hurricane glass may not be necessary for every home, but if you live in an area that experiences high winds and frequent severe storms, it can be a worthwhile investment for the safety of your home and family.
Our impact-resistant windows* are built to withstand debris at high velocities. While the glass layer of the window may shatter, the interlayer remains intact, keeping your home’s interior safe from a large rush of air entering the home (which can result in buckled walls or blown roofing) as well as keeping it safer from debris damage. Consult with a Pella professional today to decide if hurricane-safe windows could be right for you.
*Pella’s impact-resistant glass in products is made up of a sheet of standard or tempered glass combined with a sheet of laminated glass. For best performance, the laminated glass may be in the interior or exterior pane of insulating glass, depending on the product.
How to Protect Your Windows During Thunderstorms
Even without impact-resistant glass, keeping your windows intact during a storm can help prevent damage to your home’s structural integrity and interior. Luckily, there are a number of ways to safeguard against damaged windows during summer’s worst storms.
Storm Shutters
Storm shutters come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and materials, and are one of the leading choices for window protection during storms. In fact, the CDC recommends storm shutters for homes in hurricane-prone areas.
Trim Dead Branches
Trees are one of the biggest dangers to your windows and home during a storm. Prepare in advance when you see storms in the forecast by trimming dead branches, or hire professionals to help take down any damaged or diseased tree limbs that could result in substantial damage.
Secure Outdoor Furniture
If high winds accompany a severe summer storm, your outdoor furniture could become airborne projectiles. Move outdoor furniture inside before severe weather when possible, or tie down what you can’t bring inside.
Weatherproof Your Windows with Pella
Whether you’re looking for innovative solutions to keep your home safer in any weather, want to upgrade to all weather windows, or add a storm door that can handle more hazardous weather, the professionals at Pella can help. Schedule a free consultation today to get started.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.