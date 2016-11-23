Consider your climate when deciding whether or not a storm door makes sense for your home. If your door is exposed to the elements, a screen door may be the right option. You may opt out of a storm door if you have a new, well-sealed, energy-efficient front door. Warmer climates don't need storm doors to protect the door from winter weather, but the screen would allow air to circulate during nice weather.

According to the Department of Energy, if your exterior door receives more than a few hours of direct sun each day you should probably skip the storm door. The glass will trap heat against the entry door and could damage it. Additionally, if your door is on a porch or under an overhang where it is protected from the elements, you may not need a storm door.

Pros and Cons of Storm Doors

Pros:

Allows for ventilation in fair weather

Adds visibility option for homes with solid doors

Lets in light but keeps out bugs

May protect your main entry door from rain, ice, and snow

Available in multiple options, styles, colors, etc.

Cons:

Could cause build up of heat that can harm your entry door

Not necessary if your door resides under a covered porch or overhang

May be inconvenient when carrying groceries or small children

Storm doors can be a useful addition to your home, but they aren’t for everyone. They invite in summer breezes and allow you to let in additional light when the weather is fair. If you feel that a storm door would be a good addition to your home, talk to the professionals to get more details on which storm door is best for you.