Cheyenne Bay Windows
Bay Windows Beautify Cheyenne Homes
Wyoming, known for its staggeringly stunning National Parks, has just as distinctly beautiful architecture. Throughout cities like Cheyenne, you’ll find an array of popular home styles, such as Modern-Contemporary, Ranch, Mediterranean, Georgian, and Craftsman. While these architectural styles are quite different from one another, you’ll likely see something they have in common: bay windows.
These windows have a beautiful, timeless look that suits home styles ranging from traditional to modern. Bay windows are configured with three window panes — typically, a larger fixed window flanked by two operable windows that join on an angle. This window style juts out from your walls at an angle, allowing for more space in a room. Because of this, bay windows also allow for enhanced natural lighting and ventilation.
Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window
Slide 1 / 3
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Modern Bay Windows
Box Bay Windows
Kitchen Bay Windows
Different Bay Sizes and Shapes
Cheyenne Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Weather Protection
Low-E Insulating Glass
The Right Product for You
No Mess, No Guess Installation Day
Pella Care Guarantee
Simple Step-by-Step Process