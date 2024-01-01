Wyoming, known for its staggeringly stunning National Parks, has just as distinctly beautiful architecture. Throughout cities like Cheyenne, you’ll find an array of popular home styles, such as Modern-Contemporary, Ranch, Mediterranean, Georgian, and Craftsman. While these architectural styles are quite different from one another, you’ll likely see something they have in common: bay windows.

These windows have a beautiful, timeless look that suits home styles ranging from traditional to modern. Bay windows are configured with three window panes — typically, a larger fixed window flanked by two operable windows that join on an angle. This window style juts out from your walls at an angle, allowing for more space in a room. Because of this, bay windows also allow for enhanced natural lighting and ventilation.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window