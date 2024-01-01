<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cheyenne Bay Windows

Bay Windows Beautify Cheyenne Homes

Wyoming, known for its staggeringly stunning National Parks, has just as distinctly beautiful architecture. Throughout cities like Cheyenne, you’ll find an array of popular home styles, such as Modern-Contemporary, Ranch, Mediterranean, Georgian, and Craftsman. While these architectural styles are quite different from one another, you’ll likely see something they have in common: bay windows. 

These windows have a beautiful, timeless look that suits home styles ranging from traditional to modern. Bay windows are configured with three window panes — typically, a larger fixed window flanked by two operable windows that join on an angle. This window style juts out from your walls at an angle, allowing for more space in a room. Because of this, bay windows also allow for enhanced natural lighting and ventilation.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern Bay Windows

While bay windows are a common choice for traditional and historic homes, they also suit modern home styles. Windows in a modern home are typically grille-less and made with thin frames. This allows for uninterrupted glass space, maximum natural light, a sleek look, and an open, airy feel. Black is a popular color choice for modern homes, as this color creates contrast while providing a clean, sophisticated look. White and natural wood are classic window colors that also complement modern homes.

Box Bay Windows

Box bay windows are a common choice for Craftsman, Transitional, Mid-Century Modern, and Modern-Contemporary homes. In a box bay window, the two side window panes jut straight out from the home to create flat sides and a flat front, resembling a box. This is different from a traditional bay window, where the sides are angled, creating a trapezoid shape. While their clean, straight lines and sharp angles certainly create a different look, you still get the same benefits of more interior space and better natural light and ventilation.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Bay windows are a great addition to any kitchen. Many homeowners opt to add a large bay near their kitchen’s dining area. You can install a built-in bench underneath it to create a cozy kitchen nook with a beautiful view and great natural light. You can also add a smaller bay window that sits above your countertops or sink, and use the additional space for storage, decorations, or an herb garden.

Different Bay Sizes and Shapes

Bay windows come in a variety of styles, shapes, and sizes which makes it easy to find or customize these windows for your home. Pick a clean, unadorned style for your contemporary home or choose a canted angled bay window for a more traditional look. No matter your design goal, bay windows can be adapted to achieve your desired architectural style.

Product Lines

Cheyenne Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss in your home. Windows with two to three panes of glass with Low-E help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Weather Protection

Ensure your home’s wood bay windows are prepared for the seasons. Wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding can help protect your home from the elements.

Low-E Insulating Glass

Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

The Right Product for You

No Mess, No Guess Installation Day

Pella Care Guarantee

Simple Step-by-Step Process

Frequently Asked Questions

