Pella Windows & Doors of Santa Fe
Contact Details
- Call (505) 345-3502
- 1512 Pacheco StreetSuite D107Santa Fe, NM87505
Hours of Operation
- Monday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Santa Fe is proud to provide the homeowners of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado with high-quality windows, entry doors and patio doors. We lend our expertise to customers in the surrounding areas of Clovis, Cochiti, Durango, Farmington, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Los Cerrillos, Pagosa Springs, Portales, Raton, Taos and Tesuque.
Let us help you find the right windows and doors for your home
Backed by years of experience in the area, our team of experts at Pella of Santa Fe can help guide you through the process of finding the right Pella products for your home. Pella is the most preferred window and door brand by homeowners.* With showrooms in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and El Paso, we are intimately familiar with the popular trends of the area, and can help you find the window or door that best complements the style and design of your home. If you are looking to create a lasting impression and improve your home’s curb appeal, then you’ve come to the right place.
We're invested in our community.
The Pella of Sante Fe showroom is part of Pella Windows & Doors of Albuquerque, a team of people who are as passionate about local causes as they are about windows and doors. We partner with the Santa Fe Home Builders Association to sponsor the annual Haciendas – A Parade of Homes, an event that invites residents of Santa Fe and the Northern New Mexico region to get an up close look at the architectural design and craftsmanship that continue to make Santa Fe homes famous.
Come meet our team of Pella professionals.
Our showroom is located on Zafarano Drive, between Farmers Insurance and the UPS Store. Stop by and speak with a Pella expert about our product lines! You can even call us to schedule an in-home consultation and we will bring the showroom out to you.
Albuquerque Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
