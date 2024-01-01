Project Coordination Supervisor

Amy was born in Scottsdale AZ, but grew up in Plano, TX. Her career in the restaurant industry is what brought her back to Arizona. She has spent the past twenty years in leadership roles from Full-service Restaurants to Director of Chick fil-A. Throughout her career she has had great success developing individuals and growing sales. She joined Pella Mountain West in April of 2022 as a Retail Coordinator and was quickly promoted to Project Coordination Supervisor. When not working she loves to enjoy family time and coach her daughter’s volleyball team. She is very excited to be working for a company that values their employees and works together to grow the business.