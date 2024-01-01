Commercial Business Manager

John is a twenty-year veteran in the window and door business who came to Pella Mountain West in May of 2016. Past duties have included positions as Territory Sales Manager, Architectural Consultant and General Manager. Currently the Commercial Business Manager at Pella MW, John oversees the Pella Certified Contractor Program and the Commercial Sales Team. He is also actively involved the local architectural community providing design consulting and specification writing services. John is an outdoorsman that enjoys skiing, mountain biking and music.