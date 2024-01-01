Ross Lobato

Retail Sales Manager

Ross was born in Durango, Colorado but moved to Utah at a very young age. He got his Education from WSU in Professional Sales and Marketing. Ross has over 30 years of Sales and Sales Management experience with over 20 years in the automotive industry where he served as a GM, GSM, Floor manager, Finance manager and Dealership owner. Ross has been married to his lovely wife Shawna for 33 years and has 4 children, Kierstyn 27, Dallas 22, Sheereen 21 and Treven 14. In his leisure time Ross enjoys travelling to Mexico, Hawaii or anywhere tropical!