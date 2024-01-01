<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Angela Schultz

Business Development Manager

I enjoy time on the road cold-calling potential customers. I like finding and stopping at the businesses most might overlook. For me, having been a business owner myself for eight years, meeting business owners and understanding their day-to-day life, struggles, and successes is very relatable. I enjoy building those relationships and educating them on "why Pella" and what differentiates us from other manufacturers. In my free time, I love road trips, top-water largemouth bass fishing, and home improvement projects, just to name a few.

Pella Experts

Trevor Sniegowski

Commercial Project Manager

Kallie Weber

Operations Manager