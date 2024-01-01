Human Resources Coordinator

Avery White is our Human Resources Assistant and joined our team in April 2022! Avery is from Caledonia, Michigan and is currently a student at Aquinas College. While studying at Aquinas, she also participates on the college's cheer team. Prior to Pella, Avery did office work at the Jude's Barbershop Corporate Office. Outside of work, Avery enjoys spending time with her friends and family (including her dog Mila), and when it's warm outside, you can find her at the beach.