Systems Administrator

Connie Dusendang is the Product Service Manager and she’s been a part of the Pella Windows and Doors team since 1993. Connie attended Grand Rapids Community College, and she previously worked for Lazer Alignment’s scheduling department (primarily responsible for scheduling equipment rentals and working in payables/receivables). Outside of the office, you’ll most likely find Connie traveling, golfing or taking part in volunteer/charity work. She is married to her wonderful husband Dennis, and together they have one daughter, Stephanie.

616.456.1715

cdusendang@pellabyhorne.com