Braden Yauk

Human Resources Manager

Braden is the Human Resource Manager at Pella Windows and Doors of Eastern Iowa, where he is responsible for identifying and developing Pella's talent and building consistent human resource processes and protocols. With his mission to build a streamlined human resource structure, he is focused on employee engagement, creating growth initiatives, and team cross-training. Braden has many interests outside of work including spending time with his wife and two daughters. He also enjoys woodworking, history, and watching the NBA and NFL.