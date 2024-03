Trade Sales Manager

Brent Wilfong is an Trade Sales Manager for the Builder & Architect Division in Grand Rapids and has been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2019. Brent attended Grand Valley State University and previously worked in both insurance and car sales before making the move to Pella. When he’s not at work, you’ll most likely find him watching sports, playing a round of golf or spending time with his wife, son, dog and cat.

616.477.3271

bwilfong@pellabyhorne.com