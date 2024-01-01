Accounting Manager

Sabrina Bouma is the Accounting Manager and she’s been a part of the Pella Windows and Doors team since 2015. Sabrina’s initially from Hudsonville and she stayed right here in West Michigan for her education. For her Bachelor’s degree, she attended Calvin College, and for her Master’s degree, she attended Grand Valley State University. Prior to working for Pella, Sabrina worked as an assistant controller for an arts and crafts distributor. When she’s not in the office, you’ll most likely find Sabrina with her wonderful husband, their four children and their dog.

616.456.1708

sbouma@pellabyhorne.com