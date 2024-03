Delivery Driver & Warehouse Associate

Brett DeVries is one of our Delivery Driver and Warehouse Associates and joined our team in July 2022! Brett grew up in the Grand Rapids area and graduated from Grandville High School. Prior to Pella, Brett worked for Kellogg's and was a professional Rice Krispie maker! When he is not working, Brett enjoys working with his 3D printer, as well as baking various desserts!