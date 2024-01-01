Accounting & Billing Coordinator

Jo Ryan is one of our Accountants in Grand Rapids and has been working for Pella Windows and Doors since 1992. Jo was originally hired in 1992 as a Sales Coordinator for the Lansing office. After 6 years, she was transferred to the Order Entry Department in the Grand Rapids office and remained there for several years. In 2008, she was transferred to the Service Department full time until 2014 when she was finally transferred to the Accounting Department. When Jo isn't working, you can most likely find her in her vegetable and flower garden, canning, boating, or swimming.

