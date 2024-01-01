Cassie Masters

Retail Replacement Sales Manager

As the Retail Replacement Sales Manager, Cassie puts her focus on team leadership and customer satisfaction. She previously was an executive team lead for Target as well as a general manager for Best Buy where she trained her team on developing their selling skills. She also enjoys customer interaction and working with her team. In her free time, she spends time with her boyfriend and his sons. She has a variety of hobbies, most having to do with being outdoors in any way such as hiking, camping, paddle boarding, and kayaking. On rainy days you can find her inside painting or drawing. Cassie is passionate about showing appreciation for the people who donate to the Iowa Donor Network and help in supporting fellow recipients and future recipients. In 2023 she has a goal to participate in all events held by the Iowa Donor Network.