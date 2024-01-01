Paul Parks

Owner, President, General Manager

Paul started his career in windows and doors with Pella Corporation in 2000. While working in Pella's sales subsidiaries he found his passion for sales. Paul's leadership and results led to becoming the Vice President of Direct Sales at Pella Corporation before purchasing Pella Windows and Doors of Eastern Iowa in March of 2022. Paul is a professional with a focus on talent development, a demand for quality and an unrelenting pursuit to providing the perfect Pella customer experience. He leads the team in all facets with this in mind. In his spare time, Paul and his wife, Carrie, enjoy cheering on their daughters at their sporting events as well as enjoying a variety of outdoor recreational activities.