Retail Sales Representative

Chris Kennamer is one of our Retail Sales Representatives and he has been apart of our team since August 2022! Chris grew up in the Grand Rapids area and graduated from Northview High School where he was on the school's football and basketball team. Prior to Pella, Chris worked at Oakley as the store manager (he owns over 75 pairs of Oakley eyewear!) When he is not in the office, Chris enjoys golfing, bowling, and hanging out with his friends and Fiancé.