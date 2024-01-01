Trade & Commercial Fulfillment Manager

John Overbeck is our Trade Project Manager and joined our team in June 2023! Prior to Pella, John owned a construction company where he designed and built new residential homes. He then worked for Schwans Home Delivery where he led teams through Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Outside of work, John enjoys hunting and fishing, attending sporting events, participating in barbeques, and entertaining his friends and family! Fun fact about John is that he is a trained pastry chef and loves decorating cakes!