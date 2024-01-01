Collin Gingerich

General Manager

Collin started his career with Pella in 2012. He is a native of Riverside, IA and attended Northwestern College where he double majored in Accounting and Agri Business. He is currently the General Manager and Controller at Pella Gateway. He likes that he works in a fast paced environment, the relationships he has with work colleagues, and his overall job duties. Outside of work Collin is a member of the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club and also plays slow-pitch softball and racquetball. Faith and family are the most important aspects of his life. Collin enjoys spending time with his wife Charity and son Simon, everything outdoors, and going for motorcycle rides.