Sales Representative

JJ has been a Pella professional since 2003. He is the Trade Sales Representative in the Sioux Falls, SD area. JJ enjoys working with his contractor clients and values building working and social relationships with them. JJ is an Arco, MN native and currently lives in Sioux Falls with his wife Jamie and their two children, Josephine and Alexander. When JJ is not helping customers, you can find him working on his family’s farm, hunting in the fall, or playing golf in the men’s league at Bakker Crossing. He is a member of the Sioux Empire Home Builders Association.



