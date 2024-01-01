Architect & Builder Account Specialist - Traverse City

Dave Foisie is an Account Specialist in the Architect & Builder Division for Pella Windows and Doors in Traverse City. Dave’s been a member of the Pella team since 2001. Prior to working for Pella, he had a career as a sales manager. When Dave isn’t in the office, you will most likely find him out boating or spending time with his family. Dave is married to his beautiful wife, Natalie, and together they have 3 kids (Jeremiah, Courtney and Cody) and 2 dogs (Apollo and Ariel).

231.629.1454

dfoisie@pellabyhorne.com