Residential Replacement Representative

Devon Roden is one of our Residential Replacement Representatives and has been with us since January 2022! Devon is originally from Texas, but moved to Michigan to attend and graduate from GVSU with a degree in management and marketing. When Devon is not working, he enjoys playing with his dog, Maximus, and spending time outside; he enjoys anything from kayaking and camping, to playing basketball or disc-golf. Fun fact about Devon is he has a goal to backpack the Pacific Crest Trail within the next few years!