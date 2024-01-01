Retail Sales Representative

Larry Luft is the Retail Installation Manager and he’s been a part of the Pella Windows and Doors team since 2007. Larry attended Central Michigan University (fire up chips!) and he previously worked in the home improvement field for 20 years. When he’s not working, Larry will most likely be spending time with his family. He’s happily married to his wife (April) and together they have three kids (Charlie, Evelyn and Josie).

616.456.1513

lluft@pellabyhorne.com