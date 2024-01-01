Doug Phelps

Owner & CEO

After a 21-year career with Pella Corporation, Doug acquired the Pella of WYIDAHO territory in May 2023, serving communities in southern Idaho and western Wyoming. Doug has deep experience in Sales & Marketing with Pella, having led in every area of Pella Corporate Sales and directed many customer-support and sales-promotion programs thru the nationwide network of local Pella distributors. Doug has a passion for leadership within the community, for family, and for creating a winning culture.

Prior to joining Pella, Doug worked 10-years for a multi-national chemical company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Doug’s background is in Engineering with a B.S. degree from Iowa State University. He earned his MBA in Marketing & Finance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Doug and his wife Pam of 30 years have relocated to Boise and they are excited to participate in the boundless outdoor activities in what they call “Trails West”. At Pella Windows & Doors of Idaho and Wyoming, aka Pella of WYIDAHO, Doug leads a team of extremely talented individuals who are focused on delivering best-in-class service to our customers who choose Pella, the #1 Brand for Windows & Doors.