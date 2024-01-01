Service Technician

Jeremy Cook is a Service Technician in our Grand Rapids office and has been with us since 2021. Jeremy is from Howard City, Michigan, and before working for Pella Jeremy installed cable for Charter Spectrum and was a contractor through DTE. Outside of work he enjoys golfing, fishing, and hanging out with family and friends. His wife's name is Jessie and they have been married for almost 6 years. Together they have one son named Kade and he is two and a half years old.

Email Jeremy: jcook@pellabyhorne