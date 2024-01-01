OV Specialist

Andrew Hall is our Retail Recovery Specialist and he's been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2013. He was born and raised in Grand Rapids so he's very familiar with the area. Prior to Pella, Andrew was the Manager and Co-Owner of Caye Cauker Golf Cart Rental in Belize. When he's not on the job, Andrew enjoys spending time with his family (his wife, Livia, their two sons, Carver and Dominic) and their many pets (a dog, Bea, 4 cats, a horse, a goat, and chickens). His family lives on a small hobby farm, which is where Andrew also spends time when he's not with his family. He also enjoys wood working, sculpting, and drawing.