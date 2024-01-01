Josh Carney

Sales Representative

Josh joined the Pella Gateway team in 2020 as a Sales Representative after working at the Pella manufacturing plant in Sioux Center, IA. Josh worked in Sioux Center for 20 years, holding multiple positions including operator assembly, paint tech, production coordinator and department manager. He enjoys working with people and the Pella work environment.

Josh resides in Sanborn, IA with his wife Caresa. He has 4 children and 3 grandchildren. His hobbies include golfing and hunting.



