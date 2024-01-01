Pro Select Technician

Joe Frawley is one of our Pro Select Technicians in Traverse City and has been with Pella since January 2022! Joe grew up in Traverse City and was active in sports such as hockey, soccer, and snowboarding. He moved to Ft. Lauderdale for a bit, but then moved back to Traverse City and worked for the TC Housing Commission as a Home Inspector and a member of the Building Maintenance Department. Outside of work, Joe still enjoys various sports, and likes taking hikes with his girlfriend and dog; he loves to explore new places.