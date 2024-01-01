Administrative Assistant/Receptionist

Lynne GeBott is our Showroom Specialist. When you visit the Grand Rapids showroom, Lynne is the first face you will see. She's been working for Pella Windows and Doors since 2005. Prior to Pella, Lynne was the General Manager for Charter Communication. When Lynne isn't manning the showroom, you can most likely find her on the beach (weather permitting), hunting for mushrooms, or attending her grandkids' football and soccer games. Lynne is proud to have 2 children, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.