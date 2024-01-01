Justin Parker

Field Supervisor

Justin is a native of California, graduated from University of Arizona Global Campus. He has lived in California, Texas and most recently in Idaho. He has been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2022 where he is currently the field supervisor for southern Idaho and western Wyoming. He is certified in lead-based paint renovations and completed his Installation Masters replacement training. He is an avid photographer and drone pilot. He has been married for 12 years with two children. His hobbies include, gaming, cooking, snowboarding, surfing, camping, travelling, and reading.