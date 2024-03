Service Coordinator

Katherine started her career at Pella over 20 years ago. She spent 14 years as a Quality Tech at the Carroll, IA plant. She is currently a Service Coordinator at Pella Gateway. Katherine is a native of the Coon Rapids-Bayard, IA area. She loves spending time with her five children, eleven grandchildren, and her collie Lucky. Her hobbies include home improvement projects, gardening, quilting and traveling.