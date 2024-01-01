Lisa Scott

Brand Manager

Lisa is the Brand Manager at Pella Gateway, joining the team in 2019. She is a Jefferson, SD native and has a degree in Interior Design. Prior to working at Pella, Lisa had an event planning and rental business in Sioux City. She enjoys her work at Pella because of the diversity of helping clients pick products in the showroom and also getting to manage the marketing and events for the branch. Outside of work, Lisa enjoys spending time with friends and family. Her hobbies include gardening, traveling any place warm, and exercising within reason.