Brand Ambassador

Kelly Dunn is a Sales Coordinator at our Traverse City branch and has been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2021. Originally from Traverse City, Michigan, Kelly Graduated from Michigan State University. Prior to working with our team, Kelly taught English as a second language and worked at an Escrow company. When Kelly is not at the office, she enjoys Bikram Yoga, going to the gym, crossword puzzles, practicing Spanish any chance she gets, and catching live music.

Contact Me at kdunn@pellabyhorne.com