Retail Sales - Fort Wayne

Hello folks, and nice to meet you.My name is Kevin Couch, and I am your Pella Representative for Northeast Indiana. I have grown up and lived in a small rural community in Southern Wells Co. Indiana for my entire life. In fact, I live in the home my grandfather was born in during the year of 1924. So, I am no stranger to home improvement projects. I have been a volunteer firefighter and an EMT for 27 years and still raise about 30 head of Registered Angus Cattle that we sell for breeding as well as for food. I enjoy a broad range of outdoor activities but my most recent hobby and the job I enjoy the most is becoming a grandfather for the first time to an energetic, sassy, fun little girl. I tell you all of this to let you know that I understand the cost of a dollar, and how important it is to have a successful project and how important it is for families to be happy, comfortable and content in their homes. I have been involved with Pella Windows and Doors and installations for over 13 years with well over 1000 projects completed. Every project holds its own unique opportunity to change your home’s efficiency, aesthetics, and value, whether its big or small. I am looking forward to working with you on your project and coming up with a plan to achieve the goals you have whether it be changing the look, fixing a problem or just updating for increased home value. Let me know the best way to help you achieve your project goals.

Contact Kevin:kcouch@pellani.com