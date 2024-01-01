<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Meet the team behind Pella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana

Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy, but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Interested in working with the Pella of Northern Indiana team? Please visit our careers page.

Patrick Schenck

Owner

Bryan Mattison

Retail Sales Manager

Chad Kilgren

Retail Sales - South Bend

Gabrielle Kinder

Retail Sales - South Bend

Scott Thornberry

Retail Sales - South Bend

Thomas Dahlia

Retail Sales

Kevin Couch

Retail Sales - Fort Wayne

Ashley Hart

Retail Sales

Richard Handley

Trade Manager - Northern Indiana

Chris Delagrange

Trade Sales - Fort Wayne

Josh Keipper

Trade Sales - Fort Wayne

Ken Lukaska

Trade/Commercial Sales - Fort Wayne Region

Seth Freed

Trade/Commercial Sales - South Bend Region

Ashley Banas

Trade Sales - South Bend

Mark Patterson

Trade Sales

Beth Noles

Director of Human Resources

Julie Braun

Sr. Showroom & Sales Specialist

Ashleigh James

Showroom Support

Michael Staszewski

Brand & Marketing Manager

Adam Stoppenhagen

Field Services Manager

Jeremy Gaul

Installation Supervisor

Corey Parteko

Installation Lead

Bill Sanders

Installation Assistant

Cody Freed

Installation Assistant

Josh Beam

Order Verification

Tavonte Malone

Order Verification and Installation Specialist

Jon Parker

Service Manager

Amanda Kroll

Senior Customer Service Rep

Lynda Pierpont

Customer Service Rep

Darrin Rubrake

Senior Service Technician

Matt Messman

Service Technician

James Parkerson

Service Technician

Jody Prince

Service Technician

Allen Balmer

Warehouse Manager

Deshawn Dotson

Lead Delivery Driver

Dreshawn Hannah

Delivery Driver

