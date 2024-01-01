Our Team
Meet the team behind Pella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana
Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy, but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.
Interested in working with the Pella of Northern Indiana team? Please visit our careers page.
Owner
Retail Sales
Bryan Mattison
Retail Sales Manager
Chad Kilgren
Retail Sales - South BendRead Bio
Gabrielle Kinder
Retail Sales - South BendRead Bio
Scott Thornberry
Retail Sales - South BendRead Bio
Thomas Dahlia
Retail SalesRead Bio
Kevin Couch
Retail Sales - Fort WayneRead Bio
Ashley Hart
Retail SalesRead Bio
Trade & Contractor Sales
Richard Handley
Trade Manager - Northern IndianaRead Bio
Chris Delagrange
Trade Sales - Fort WayneRead Bio
Josh Keipper
Trade Sales - Fort WayneRead Bio
Ken Lukaska
Trade/Commercial Sales - Fort Wayne Region
Seth Freed
Trade/Commercial Sales - South Bend RegionRead Bio
Ashley Banas
Trade Sales - South Bend
Mark Patterson
Trade Sales
Operations & Support
Beth Noles
Director of Human Resources
Julie Braun
Sr. Showroom & Sales Specialist
Ashleigh James
Showroom Support
Michael Staszewski
Brand & Marketing Manager
Installation
Adam Stoppenhagen
Field Services Manager
Jeremy Gaul
Installation SupervisorRead Bio
Corey Parteko
Installation Lead
Bill Sanders
Installation Assistant
Cody Freed
Installation Assistant
Tavonte Malone
Order Verification and Installation SpecialistRead Bio
Customer Service
Jon Parker
Service Manager
Amanda Kroll
Senior Customer Service Rep
Lynda Pierpont
Customer Service Rep
Darrin Rubrake
Senior Service Technician
Matt Messman
Service Technician
James Parkerson
Service Technician
Jody Prince
Service Technician
Warehouse/Delivery
Allen Balmer
Warehouse Manager
Deshawn Dotson
Lead Delivery Driver
Dreshawn Hannah
Delivery Driver