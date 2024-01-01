Nick Calvillo

Service Tech

Nick has been a part of the Pella team for over five years and works in our service department as a Technician. He enjoys his position at Pella because of the people he works with and he likes fixing issues resulting in happy customers. He is a Sioux City, IA native and has three children, Noah, Julia, and Katherine. He is a member of the Siouxland Metal Detecting and Archeology Club. Other hobbies include fishing, thrifting, and cheering on the New York Yankees, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bulls.