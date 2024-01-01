<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Nick Calvillo

Service Tech

Nick has been a part of the Pella team for over five years and works in our service department as a Technician.  He enjoys his position at Pella because of the people he works with and he likes fixing issues resulting in happy customers.  He is a Sioux City, IA native and has three children, Noah, Julia, and Katherine. He is a member of the Siouxland Metal Detecting and Archeology Club.  Other hobbies include fishing, thrifting, and cheering on the New York Yankees, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bulls.

Pella Experts

Lisa Scott

Brand Manager

Lynn Schild

Service Tech