Architectural Rep

Maribel Zimmerman is our dedicated Architectural Representative. She has an architectural degree from Texas A&M 86 and worked as an intern architect thereafter. This became the foundation her position as an architectural representative for the next 29 years, specializing in wood window products. She joined our company in October of 2017 brining her expertise, in-depth window knowledge and enthusiasm to our team for both trade and commercial sales divisions. She networks with architects, provides technical assistance, and participates in events to promote Pella Windows to the architectural community, seeking opportunities for our company. She conducts all of our AIA/CES classes for continuing education to architects and product presentations to custom builders. Shes the prime member of the Architect Chapters in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.

As a wife and mother of two, she loves her pastimes in jewelry-making and singing performances for fund-raisers, charity events and Hispanic Heritage appreciation events.