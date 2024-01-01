Retail Sales & Design Consultant

Ron Rogers joined Pella South Texas in 1998. His expert product knowledge and in depth understanding of window and door replacement projects ensures you will select the right products for your home and budget. In 2013, Ron received the prestigious Pella Presidents Club Award.

In his free time, Ron enjoys traveling with his family, photography, home improvement projects, and most of all following sports. He has been married for 27 years and has a 5-year-old chocolate lab.