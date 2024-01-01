Owner

Mark Robinson is Owner and President of Pella of Columbus. He was born and raised in Central Ohio, and left to attend Miami University where he received both his Bachelor’s in Organizational Communication and an MBA with focus on International Business & Supply Chain Management. Prior to working for Pella, Mark worked in the automotive & aerospace industries in both distribution and manufacturing organizations. Mark purchased a majority stake in the business as of December 2021, from Gunton Corporation.

Outside of Pella, Mark enjoys golf, horses, and has recently taken an interest in cooking. He is married to Katie and together they have three children, Elizabeth, Maria, and Tripp.