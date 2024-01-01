<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Our Team

Trusted window replacement and installation company

Meet Your Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus Leadership Team

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Interested in joining our team? Learn more about career opportunities with Pella of Columbus.

Leadership

Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson

Owner

Read Bio
Mike Windsor

Mike Windsor

Retail Sales Manager

Read Bio
Carol Meyer

Carol Meyer

Commercial Sales Manager

Read Bio
Eric Glorioso

Eric Glorioso

Trade Sales Manager

Read Bio

Marketing & Support Staff

Megan Lane

Social Media and Marketing Specialist

Contact Us