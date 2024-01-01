Richard Curtin

Replacement Sales General Manager

Rich was born in Massachusetts and grew up in Utah. He has a 25-year career in sales providing superior leadership in highly competitive markets. Rich has lead sales teams in Utah and Washington state. Rich joined Pella in 2020 and is currently the General Manager of retail sales for the Mountain West Team. Rich has been married to his wife for 20 years and has two sons attending college. When he is not working, he enjoys 4 wheeling and traveling across the globe.