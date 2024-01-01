Regional Manager

Rick Hangliter is the Regional Manager of the Pittsburgh region for Gunton Corporation, the largest independent distributor of Pella Windows & Doors in the country. Rick has nearly 30 years of experience in management leadership within the building materials industry, including more than 20 years at Gunton. Rick enjoys helping small businesses achieve their growth goals with the arsenal of solutions that are unique to Pella and Gunton. So few builders and contractors have access to market data and training, and Rick thrives in bringing these business insights to customers and prospects. When not at work, Rick enjoys golf, spending time with his wife and sons, youth ministry, reading on a wide range of topics, and his annual attempt at improving his vegetable gardening skills.