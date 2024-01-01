Thomas Dahlia

Retail Sales

Hello, my name is Thoma Dahlia and I started with Pella in 2023. I already have several jobs under my belt!

My favorite project was a client near the campus of Notre Dame – two sliding windows. This client was incredibly nice, shared old football memories, we put our minds together to solve his windows issue without compromising his vision.

I was born in Nouméa, New Caledonia (east of Australia) and now my family resides in Granger, IN. My wife Kelsi, baby girl Zia, dogs Kiwi and Mango are the most important parts of my life. I love to swim, play pickle ball and grilling / smoking meat. Also, in my free time I am the volunteer cameraman at Gospel City Church.

An interesting fact about myself is I’m a 3-time 2015 ACC Champion in Swimming. Also, as a French native, I became US Citizen in March 2023.

Contact Thomas: tdahlia@pellani.com