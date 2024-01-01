Replacement Sales Manager

Tim Drenth is the Replacement Sales Manager. Tim has been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2020. Originally from the Chicagoland area, Tim attended Governors State University. Prior to working at Pella, Tim was a Sales Manager at CarMax. When Tim is not at the office you can find him enjoying time with his three children playing and being outdoors hiking! Timothy is happily married to his wife Amy and together they have three children Elsie, Annabelle, and Silas.

Contact me at tdrenth@pellabyhorne.com