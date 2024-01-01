Logistics Manager

Terrie Farrell is the Logistics Manager and she’s been a part of the Pella Windows and Doors team since 1996. Terrie originally grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan, and she attended Western Michigan University. Prior to working for Pella, Terrie lived and worked in Florida. In fact, she was the Training Manager for the State of Florida! When she’s not in the office, you will most likely find Terrie exercising/running, doing a bit of volunteer work, gardening or spending quality time with her family.

616.456.1708

tfarrell@pellabyhorne.com