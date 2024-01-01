President

Tim started at Pella in 1989, spending one year in Tri-Cities before moving to Spokane. In Spokane, he sold windows into the residential market until 1993 when he made a move to the Commercial Segment. In 2001, the business transitioned and they joined the Seattle Pella Branch and became a partner in that business. They sold the business in 2010 to Pella Corporation and it became a sales subsidiary. He managed the commercial business for Pella on the West Coast from 2010 - 2017. In 2017, he and his family purchased back the Spokane Territory and have enjoyed growing the business in their own backyard. HE loves the area they live in and love taking care of their neighbors and customers with Pella Windows & Doors. Outside of work, he enjoys anything to do with his family and friends. They spend most of their time outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, skiing, ATVing, you name it! Time with each other is most important.

The Spokane Territory covers Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern Oregon.